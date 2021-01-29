Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

AUB stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

