Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chemed in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CHE opened at $520.12 on Friday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.02 and a 200-day moving average of $498.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

