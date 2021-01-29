Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

