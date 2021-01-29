Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

NYSE FBK opened at $37.46 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 1,717.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 231,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in FB Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 185,859 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.