Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.37.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $182.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

