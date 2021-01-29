Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.