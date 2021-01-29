Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

National Bank stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in National Bank by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

