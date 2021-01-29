Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

