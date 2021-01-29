Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $451.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.28 and a 200-day moving average of $306.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $497.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $2,571,239 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

