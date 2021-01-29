Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Increased by Truist Securiti

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

