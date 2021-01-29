Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Boosted by Oppenheimer

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

NYSE BX opened at $67.05 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 16,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.