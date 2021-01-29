Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

TBK opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

