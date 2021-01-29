Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

