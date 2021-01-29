Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

