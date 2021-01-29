Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

