Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lifted by Analyst

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $147.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.