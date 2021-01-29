Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

