Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $39.47 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.