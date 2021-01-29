Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $251.20 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.