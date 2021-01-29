Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 438.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.