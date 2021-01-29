Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

