Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

BSM opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

