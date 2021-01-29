Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

