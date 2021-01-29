Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

