Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

AUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $33.59 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.