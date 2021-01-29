Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) – Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 140.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOFSQ opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.17.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

