Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Decreased by Analyst

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

