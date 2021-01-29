Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Boosted by Analyst

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

