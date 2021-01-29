Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

