Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Redfin’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of RDFN opened at $72.30 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -144.60 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

