Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Qantas Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

