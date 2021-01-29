Qcash Market Capitalization Hits $71.59 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.