Qcash Market Capitalization Hits $71.59 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. The Reddit community for Qcash is https://reddit.com/