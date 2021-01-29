QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.40 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.74.

QEP opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $724.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.41.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

