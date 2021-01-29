Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $304.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KWR. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

KWR stock opened at $272.96 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $283.54. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.