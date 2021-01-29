Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $718,025.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

