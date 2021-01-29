Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

