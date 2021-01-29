Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $112.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.58. 11,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,951. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.