Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) fell 5.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $137.68 and last traded at $137.83. 818,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 464,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.30.

Specifically, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $240,926.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

