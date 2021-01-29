Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,753. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

