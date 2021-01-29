Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Update

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 2,188.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QTMM opened at $0.04 on Friday. Quantum Materials has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

