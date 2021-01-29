Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

