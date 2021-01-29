QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

