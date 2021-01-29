Qwertycoin Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $574,904.88 and approximately $667,362.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

