Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down to $7.99

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $7.14. Ra Medical Systems shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

RMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto purchased 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

