Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 9,376,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,345,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

