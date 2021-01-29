RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Up 6%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 378,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 976,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.