Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $979,203.41 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $979,203.41 and approximately $45,125.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060125 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,996.14 or 0.81717405 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.