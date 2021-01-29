Raymond James Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $55.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.