Raymond James Begins Coverage on good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.