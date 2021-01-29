Raymond James Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $130.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. 28,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.